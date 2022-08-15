Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.67 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Mina has a market cap of $573.62 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003644 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 633,072,957 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
