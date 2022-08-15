Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 749.0 days.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

MALRF opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.