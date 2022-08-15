Mint Club 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $567,985.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Mint Club has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $567,985.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

