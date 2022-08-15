Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Bill.com worth $49,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com stock opened at $157.64 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

