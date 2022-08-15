Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $63,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

NYSE:RS opened at $197.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

