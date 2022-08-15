Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.18% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $47,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $92.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.

