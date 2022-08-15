Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $50.47 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,921 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 44.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $506.51 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 556.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.