Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $53.46 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,607 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $53,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,472. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Shares of EA opened at $131.37 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

