Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $56.96 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $56,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 571,282 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after acquiring an additional 424,496 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $62,648,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

