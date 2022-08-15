Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Moderna worth $55,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $171.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,492,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,107,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

