Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $51,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $123.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.