Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 287,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

