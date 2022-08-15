Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 154,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,042 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $53,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,372,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

