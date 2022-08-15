Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Up 3.8%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 12,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,045,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.