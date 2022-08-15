Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

