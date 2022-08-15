Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €41.00 ($41.84) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.
