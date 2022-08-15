Mochi Market Reaches Market Cap of $152,493.96 (MOMA)

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $152,493.96 and $27,486.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mochi Market Profile

Mochi Market (CRYPTO:MOMA) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,579,343 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

