Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.78

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 8523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Modine Manufacturing Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $891.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.
Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing
In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 899,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
