Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $308.08 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.91.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,291 shares of company stock worth $355,901,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

