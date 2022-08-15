Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 4,998 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.16 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

