Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $509,023,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 544.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,394,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,960,000 after buying an additional 1,178,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $391.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

