Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.67 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

