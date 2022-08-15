Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,775 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

