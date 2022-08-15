Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $187.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

