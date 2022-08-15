Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.