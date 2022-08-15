Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 863,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $527.75. The company had a trading volume of 444,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,813. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.