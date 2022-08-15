Morgan Stanley Cuts Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target to $8.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cue Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,992 shares of company stock valued at $277,306. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter worth $57,927,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 629.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 611,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cue Health by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cue Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

