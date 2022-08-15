Morgan Stanley Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $242.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $218.16 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,128,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,965.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

