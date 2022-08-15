Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MACAW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,948. Moringa Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

