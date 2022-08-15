Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 414 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $537.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average of $517.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

