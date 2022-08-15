Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $208,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,216 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.