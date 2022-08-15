Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,606 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

NYSE MPC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,536. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

