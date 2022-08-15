Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Paychex stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

