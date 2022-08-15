Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $457,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,442. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

