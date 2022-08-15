Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.72. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,008. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

