Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $4.66 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,423. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

