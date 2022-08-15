Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

