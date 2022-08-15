Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

