MotaCoin (MOTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,052.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $160,855.55 and $1,052.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,454,839 coins and its circulating supply is 55,248,593 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
