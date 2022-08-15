Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth $73,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $16.07.
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
