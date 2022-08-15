MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.21. 2,295,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

