MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 195 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.28. 180,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.
NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
