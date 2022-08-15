MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $730,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 31.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 59,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

