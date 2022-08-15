MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 999,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,501,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 301,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,966,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

