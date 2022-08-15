MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $239.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

