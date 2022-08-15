MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,190 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.