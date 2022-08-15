MurAll Reaches Market Cap of $942,827.52 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 106.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $942,827.52 and approximately $301,245.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00126753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064974 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

Buying and Selling MurAll

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

