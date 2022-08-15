My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $461,205.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About My DeFi Pet
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
