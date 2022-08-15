Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $133.04

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.04, but opened at $123.73. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $120.60, with a volume of 1,929 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

