Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $6,047.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00004493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00570670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00255749 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00016290 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

